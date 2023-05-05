Chief Master Sgt. of the AF visits Nellis

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Megan Estrada

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, left, gets introduced to Airman Gary Quinata Ogo, 99th Force Support Squadron food service specialist, during a visit at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 2, 2023. Ogo created a signature burger recipe including ingredients inspired by his Pacific Island culture. Due to his innovation and creativity, his recipe is now being implemented across 18 Air Force bases.

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, receives an Airman’s signature burger, during a visit at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 2, 2023. The burger was created by Airman Gary Quinata Ogo, 99th Force Support Squadron food service specialist, and includes ingredients inspired by his Pacific Island culture.

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, poses for a picture with Airman Gary Quinata Ogo, 99th Force Support Squadron food service specialist, during a visit at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 2, 2023. Bass tried Ogo’s specialty burger recipe also known as the Big “Purr”-ger, which is now being implemented across 18 Air Force bases.

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, takes a picture with 99th Force Support Squadron Airmen during a visit at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 2, 2023. During her visit, Bass spoke with NCOs over lunch, received a first-hand look at dormitories on base and held an all-call.

Staff Sgt. Raymond Aguon, left, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen dorm leader, briefs Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, on dorm life at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 2, 2023. Bass toured the dorms to better understand the living conditions of Nellis and Creech Airmen that reside on base.

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, center, speaks with 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen dorm leaders during a visit at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 2, 2023. The tour enabled Bass to gain a better understanding of the housing issues facing Nellis and Creech AFB Airmen.