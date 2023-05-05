aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Chief Master Sgt. of the AF visits Nellis

by Aerotech News

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Megan Estrada

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, left, gets introduced to Airman Gary Quinata Ogo, 99th Force Support Squadron food service specialist, during a visit at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 2, 2023. Ogo created a signature burger recipe including ingredients inspired by his Pacific Island culture. Due to his innovation and creativity, his recipe is now being implemented across 18 Air Force bases.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Megan Estrada

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, receives an Airman’s signature burger, during a visit at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 2, 2023. The burger was created by Airman Gary Quinata Ogo, 99th Force Support Squadron food service specialist, and includes ingredients inspired by his Pacific Island culture.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Megan Estrada

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, poses for a picture with Airman Gary Quinata Ogo, 99th Force Support Squadron food service specialist, during a visit at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 2, 2023. Bass tried Ogo’s specialty burger recipe also known as the Big “Purr”-ger, which is now being implemented across 18 Air Force bases.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Megan Estrada

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, takes a picture with 99th Force Support Squadron Airmen during a visit at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 2, 2023. During her visit, Bass spoke with NCOs over lunch, received a first-hand look at dormitories on base and held an all-call.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Megan Estrada

Staff Sgt. Raymond Aguon, left, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen dorm leader, briefs Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, on dorm life at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 2, 2023. Bass toured the dorms to better understand the living conditions of Nellis and Creech Airmen that reside on base.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Megan Estrada

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, center, speaks with 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen dorm leaders during a visit at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 2, 2023. The tour enabled Bass to gain a better understanding of the housing issues facing Nellis and Creech AFB Airmen.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB | Creech AFB – May 2023
Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB...
 By Aerotech News
Gold Star family bember is...
 By Sgt. 1st Class Erick Studenicka Reno, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Emily Mifsud
Air Combat Command wins Readiness...
 By Malcolm McClendon Tyndall AFB Fla.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia
No power, no problem: preparing...
 By Airman 1st Class Ariel O’Shea Creech AFB, Nev.
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit