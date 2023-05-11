aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

VA2K Walk & Roll coming May 17 to promote healthy lifestyle

by Aerotech News

The Veterans Administration’s 13th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is back with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being, while also helping homeless veterans.

The event is scheduled for May 17, 2023, at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center starting at 9 a.m. and festivities will continue until 1 p.m.

The community is invited to participate in the VA2K event which includes a short two-kilometer walk (1.24 miles). The event is free, and it is suggested that participants be in front of the education building 15 minutes prior to the start.

To help area homeless veterans, participants are encouraged to bring a voluntary donation such as clothing, toiletries, packaged food or bottled water. These donations will be collected and distributed to homeless veterans in Southern Nevada. Donations are not required in order to participate.

Since 2011, more than $3 million in donations of these types have been raised nationally to help homeless veterans.

“By offering participants a way to help homeless veterans while also promoting whole health and moving the body, the VA2K Walk & Roll is a positive event for both the community and VA,” said William Caron, VASNHS Director/CEO.

Community groups who are interested in participating in the event should contact the local VA2K coordinator, Lauren McKinney at 702-791-9000 x 15201 or via email at Lauren.McKinney1@va.gov.

