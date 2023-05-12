aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Stronger together: AFCENT hosts senior enlisted leaders summit at Nellis AFB

by Lt. Col. Marnee Losurdo Nellis AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Veronica McMahon
Tech. Sgt. Andrew Burdette, Thunderbird recruiter, discussed enlisted leadership with Chief Warrant Officer Wajdi Alzubi, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force assigned to the Royal Jordanian Air Force, during the Air Forces Central Command Senior Enlisted Leader International Summit May 4, 2023, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The Thunderbird hangar was just one of the engagements the enlisted leaders from 13 partner nations and many US distinguished visitors attended during their visit.

Chief Master Sgt. Kati A. Grabham, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) Command Chief, hosted the AFCENT Senior Enlisted Leader International Summit May 2-4 2023, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

The three-day summit focused on “Partnerships, Empowerment and Innovation” and provided 25 senior enlisted leaders from across the US. Central Command theater of operations and six partner countries the opportunity to strengthen partnerships, conduct training, and discuss issues impacting Airmen in the Middle Eastern community.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Samantha Krolikowski
U.S. Air Force Airmen take part in the Women, Peace and Security Panel during the 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) Senior Enlisted Leader International Summit May 2, 2023, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The three-day summit focused on “Partnerships, Empowerment and Innovation” and provided 25 senior enlisted leaders from across the US. Central Command theater of operations the opportunity to strengthen partnerships, conduct training, and discuss issues impacting Airmen in the Middle Eastern community.

This is the second time AFCENT brought together Coalition and partner nation air component senior enlisted leaders, said Grabham. The first summit was held at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., in January 2020.

“The strength of our capabilities are directly related to the strength of our relationships with our partner nations; what affects one country in the U.S. CENTCOM Area of Responsibility impacts all of us,” said Grabham. “That’s why this event is so important. It’s an opportunity for us to enhance partnerships, discuss challenges, drive innovation and collaborate on processes to enhance the safety and security of the entire region.”

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Samantha Krolikowski
Twenty-five senior enlisted leaders from across the US. Central Command theater of operations attended the 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) Senior Enlisted Leader International Summit May 2-4, 2023, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The summit focused on “Partnerships, Empowerment and Innovation” and provided attendees the opportunity to strengthen partnerships, conduct training, and discuss issues impacting Airmen in the Middle Eastern community.

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass also attended the summit and emphasized the importance of working with partner nations.
“It is the strength of our partnerships that determines our success, and the partnerships we build, especially across the AFCENT region, are vital … we will never fight alone,” she said.

Participants received information briefs focusing on partnership programs, professional development, and innovation. They also observed demonstrations highlighting A-10 capabilities, explosive ordinance disposal, 5th Generation Aircraft Maintenance, Red Horse civil engineering and the Air Force Thunderbirds.

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Myers
Tech. Sgt, Yuka Hareyama, Thunderbird Unit Training Manager, briefs her new ‘Learn to Win’ app to 13 partner nations and Air Force distinguished visitors during the Air Forces Central Command Senior Enlisted Leader International Summit May 4, 2023, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The events intend was to showcase the integral role of US Air Force enlisted personnel by highlighting their diverse capabilities and the autonomous nature of many operational environments.

Grabham said the event focused on enlisted force development, women, peace and security, the State Partnership Program and subject matter expert exchanges. She added that the event is an investment in people and partnerships.

Senior enlisted leaders in attendance hailed from Canada, Jordan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Oman, and the United Kingdom.

Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Veronica McMahon
Master Sergeant Jesuel Rosa Castillo, Thunderbird Quality Assurance flight chief, shows Chief Warrant Officer Wajdi Alzubi, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force assigned to the Royal Jordanian Air Force, the inside of a F-16 Fighting Falcon cockpit during the Air Forces Central Command Senior Enlisted Leader International Summit May 4, 2023, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The summit demonstrated how the U.S. Air Force builds strong command teams by valuing junior enlisted members and their contributions from the start of their careers.

“This opportunity has allowed us to take best practice opportunities from this conference,” said Warrant Officer Ann Thomas, Royal Air Force.

“It will also allow us to collaborate and take that the enlisted element forward so that we can innovate with our troops.”

Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Veronica McMahon
Royal Air Force Warrant Officer Ann Thomas poses for a photo with Staff Sgt. Diana Quijada, Air Crew Flight Equipment technician, during the Air Forces Central Command Senior Enlisted Leader International Summit May 4, 2023, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The events included enlisted leaders from 13 partner nations and many US distinguished visitors.

Chief Warrant Officer Jonathan Proulx, Canadian Royal Air Force, added that the SELIS was in line with the CRAF strategic objectives of value people in the organization, be ready to conduct operations, modernize for tomorrow and engage and partner for success.

“This really links into what we’re what we’re talking about over the past few days,” said Proulx. “That allows us to modernize for tomorrow from an innovative perspective, to be ready for operations, but to also be engaged for success with our partners.”

