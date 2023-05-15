aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

926th Wing hosts annual Family Day

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham

Air Force Reserve Airmen from the 926th Wing hosts their annual Family Day event, May 6, 2023, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The event included a burger burn, kids deployment line, and dunk tank.

Air Force Reserve Airmen from the 926th Wing hosts their annual Family Day event, May 6, 2023, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The event included a burger burn, kids deployment line, and dunk tank. (U.S. Air Force photos by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)


Air Force Reserve Airmen from the 926th Wing hosts their annual Family Day event, May 6, 2023, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

 

Air Force Reserve Airmen from the 926th Wing hosts their annual Family Day event, May 6, 2023, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

 

Air Force Reserve Airmen from the 926th Wing hosts their annual Family Day event, May 6, 2023, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

 

Air Force Reserve Airmen from the 926th Wing hosts their annual Family Day event, May 6, 2023, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

 

Chief Master Sgt. Paul M. Miller, command chief master sergeant for the 926th Wing, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., lands in the dunk tank May 6, 2023, during the wing’s annual Family Day event.

An attendee at the May 6, 2023, 926th Wing annual Family Day gets a pie on the face. The event included a burger burn, kids deployment line, and dunk tank.

The aftermath of getting a pie in the face during the 926th Wing’s annual Family Day, May 6, 2023.

