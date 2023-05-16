DAF awards distinguished public service award

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cydnie Williams

Brig. Gen. Richard Goodman, 57th Wing commander, left, presents Michael Gaughan, a member of the Air and Space Force Civic Leader Program, with the Department of the Air Force Distinguished Public Service Award at the ShOC-N, Howard Hughes Operations, Las Vegas, Nev., May 9, 2023. Gaughan was recognized for his 12 years of service as a Department of the Air Force advocate. He connected and helped inform his regional and professional communities about military operations and civilian socioeconomic issues.

Michael Gaughan, a member of the Air and Space Force Civic Leader Program, bottom right, answers questions during a Q&A panel at the ShOC-N, Howard Hughes Operations, Las Vegas, Nev., May 9, 2023.

Michael Gaughan, a member of the Air and Space Force Civic Leader Program, answers questions during a Q&A panel at the ShOC-N, Howard Hughes Operations, Las Vegas, Nev., May 9, 2023.