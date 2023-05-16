aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

DAF awards distinguished public service award

by Aerotech News
Mr. Michael Gaughan, a member of the Air and Space Force Civic Leader Program, was recognized for exceptionally distinguished public service to the U.S. Air Force at the Hughes Center, May 09, 2023. Mr. Gaughan was presented with the Department of the Air Force Distinguished Public Service Award recognizing his 12 years of service.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cydnie Williams

Brig. Gen. Richard Goodman, 57th Wing commander, left, presents Michael Gaughan, a member of the Air and Space Force Civic Leader Program, with the Department of the Air Force Distinguished Public Service Award at the ShOC-N, Howard Hughes Operations, Las Vegas, Nev., May 9, 2023. Gaughan was recognized for his 12 years of service as a Department of the Air Force advocate. He connected and helped inform his regional and professional communities about military operations and civilian socioeconomic issues.

Michael Gaughan, a member of the Air and Space Force Civic Leader Program, bottom right, answers questions during a Q&A panel at the ShOC-N, Howard Hughes Operations, Las Vegas, Nev., May 9, 2023.

Michael Gaughan, a member of the Air and Space Force Civic Leader Program, answers questions during a Q&A panel at the ShOC-N, Howard Hughes Operations, Las Vegas, Nev., May 9, 2023.

