Air Combat Command Chief visits Creech AFB

Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms (center), Air Combat Command, addresses a senior leader while Master Sgt. Brandon Howell (left), ACC command chief executive, takes notes and Chief Master Sgt. Adrienne Warren (right), 432nd Wing command chief, listens at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., May 1, 2023. Storms was visiting Creech to meet with Airmen and hear about their cares and concerns to better advocate on their behalf at higher headquarters.



Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command, presents a coin for excellence to an Airman assigned to the 432nd Aircraft Communications Squadron at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., May 1, 2023.



Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command, shakes hands with an Airmen assigned to the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., May 1, 2023.



Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms (right), Air Combat Command, and Master Sgt. Brandon Howell (left), ACC Command Chief executive, get fitted for training vests by U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 432nd Security Forces Squadron at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., May 1, 2023.



Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command, is shown a weapon by an Airman assigned to the 432nd Security Forces Squadron at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., May 1, 2023.



Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command, presents a coin for excellence to an Airman assigned to the 17th Attack Squadron at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., May 1, 2023.

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 432nd Wing pose for a photo with Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms Air Combat Command, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., May 1, 2023.