Nellis SFS host National Police Week activities

Senior Airman Seth Torren, an F-35 Avionics Technician, receives instructions from a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) instructor while competing in the Excellence In Competition during Police Week at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 17, 2023. CATM instructors are members of the security forces community who specialize in training all Airmen on the proper operation and maintenance of weapon systems.

Maj. Andrew York, 99th Security Forces Squadron commander, competes in the Excellence In Competition during Police Week at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 17, 2023. The 99th SFS provides flight line security, police services, and antiterrorism/force protection for Nellis AFB.

U.S. Airmen compete in the Excellence In Competition during Police Week at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 17, 2023. Airmen from all across the base with different Air Force Specialty Codes competed during Police Week to show support.

Senior Airman Seth Torren, an F-35 Avionics Technician, replaces the target after competing in the Excellence In Competition during Police Week at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 17, 2023. National Police Week was recognized this year during the week of May 14-19.

Tech. Sgt. Brandon Weller participates in a memorial ruck for National Police Week at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 15, 2023. The 99th Security Forces Squadron conducted a memorial ruck for 2023 National Police Week in honor of security forces Airmen who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Staff Sgt. Christopher Espinoza runs with his military working dog Beny during a memorial ruck for National Police Week at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 15, 2023.

Children interact with the 99th Security Forces Squadron’s robot dog, Vision, during a capability display for National Police Week at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 18, 2023. The U.S. Air Force recognizes Police Week as a time to reflect on the challenges law enforcement officers and personnel face daily.

Senior Airman Kyle Sawyer stands at attention for a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Memorial Ceremony at Police Memorial Park in Las Vegas, Nev., May 18, 2023.

Members from the 99th Security Forces Squadron and volunteers pose for a picture after a memorial ruck at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 15, 2023.