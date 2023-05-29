Samuel and Seneca retire from their duties as military working dogs

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Josey Blades

Samuel, a retired 432nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog, receives pets from children before his retirement at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 12, 2023. The poem Guardians of the Night was read during the ceremony and serves as an oath for both the dogs and handlers to keep each other safe.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Josey Blades

Nellis Honor Guard presents the colors during the opening ceremony for the retirement of both Seneca, a retired 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, and Samuel, a retired 432nd SFS MWD, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 12, 2023. Security Forces Squadrons provide flight line security, police services, antiterrorism and force protection for the base.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Josey Blades

Maj. Andrew York, 99th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) commander, left, and Staff Sgt. Sirmann Toliver, 99th SFS military working dog handler, holds the attention of Seneca, a retired 99th SFS MWD, during her retirement at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 12, 2023. Security Forces specialists and their MWD counterparts go through extensive training in law enforcement and combat tactics to protect bases.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Josey Blades

Tech. Sgt. Albert Middleton, 99th Security Forces Squadron Kennel Master, switches the Military Working Dog collar for a civilian collar on Seneca, a retired 99th SFS MWD, during her retirement at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 12, 2023. MWDs are used by the security forces and other agencies to assist with searches to detect drugs and bombs, directly contributing to lethality and readiness of our installations and resources.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Josey Blades

Maj. Keil Luber, left, 432nd Security Forces Squadron commander assigned to Creech Air Force Base, Nev., and Tech. Sgt. Albert Middleton, 99th Security Forces Kennel Master, pose for a picture after Luber presented Samuel, a now retired 432nd SFS military working dog, with a service award during his retirement at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 12, 2023. Samuel retired with Seneca, his sister and fellow MWD from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on the same day.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Josey Blades

Maj. Andrew York, 99th Security Forces Squadron commander, left, and Staff Sgt. Sirmann Toliver, 99th SFS military working dog handler, pose for a picture after York presented Seneca, a now retired 99th SFS MWD, with a service award during her retirement at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 12, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Josey Blades

Samuel, a retired 432nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog from Creech Air Force Base, Nev., lays down during the final proceedings of his retirement at Nellis AFB, Nev., May 12, 2023. Security Forces specialists and their MWD counterparts go through extensive training in law enforcement and combat tactics to protect bases.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Josey Blades

Seneca, a retired 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, licks U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sirmann Toliver, 99th SFS MWD handler, after her retirement at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 12, 2023. The poem Guardians of the Night was read during the ceremony and serves as an oath for both the dogs and handlers to keep each other safe.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Josey Blades

Seneca, a retired 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, chews on a bite sleeve after her retirement and final bite at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 12, 2023. MWDs are used by the security forces and other agencies to assist with searches to detect drugs and bombs, directly contributing to lethality and readiness of our installations and resources.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Josey Blades

Samuel, a retired 432nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog, smiles for the camera after his retirement at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 12, 2023. Security Forces Squadrons provide flight line security, police services, antiterrorism and force protection for the base.