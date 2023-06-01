aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Nellis hosts National Finals Rodeo champions

by Aerotech News
U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua DeMotts, the 99th Air Base Wing commander, welcomes distinguished members of Las Vegas Events and the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) champions to Nellis Air Force Base, May 17, 2023. Members of the NFR toured Nellis ahead of the rodeo season. Hosting groups like the NFR at Nellis creates opportunities for collaboration and mutual understanding between military and civilian organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydnie Williams)

U.S. Air Force aircraft maintenance Airmen and distinguished members of the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) pose for a group photo at Nellis AFB, May 17, 2023. Members of the NFR toured Nellis ahead of the rodeo season. Hosting groups like the NFR at Nellis creates opportunities for collaboration and mutual understanding between military and civilian organizations (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydnie Williams)

Jess Pope (center right) the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) Bareback World Champion explores the Thunderbird’s hangar at Nellis Air Force Base, May 17, 2023. The NFR toured Nellis ahead of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydnie Williams)

Caleb Smidt, the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) Tie Down Roping World Champion, poses for a picture while sitting in an F-16 cockpit replica while visiting the Thunderbird’s hangar at Nellis Air Force Base, May 17, 2023. The NFR toured Nellis ahead of the rodeo season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydnie Williams)

Distinguished members of the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) pose for a group photo inside the Thunderbirds hanger at Nellis AFB, May 17, 2023. The NFR is the season-ending championship event for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydnie Williams)

