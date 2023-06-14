Nellis makes wish come true

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

Joseph D., a child with the Make-A-Wish foundation, left, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Aaron Hieronymus, 17th Weapons Squadron weapon systems officer, are at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., to tour the F-15E on June 2, 2023. A wish is as important as any treatment or medicine, a wish is a prescription for hope. The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a nonprofit that fulfills the wishes of children with a critical illness between the ages of 2 ½ and 18.

Joseph D., a child with the Make-A-Wish foundation, center, receives a tour of an F-15E Strike Eagle during his visit to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 2, 2023. According to a Make-A-Wish Foundation study in 2010, wishes granted give “increased hope, strength, joy, confidence, self-esteem, quality of life, and well-being; serve as a coping mechanism and a turning point during treatment; brought families closer together and strengthened relationships with loved ones; and Helped overcome traumatic stress, hopelessness, depression, and loneliness.”

Joseph D. and his family pose for a group picture after receiving a tour of the F-15E Strike Eagle with the help of Nellis Airmen and the Make-A-Wish foundation at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 2, 2023. For more information on the Make-A-Wish Foundation, visit https:wish.org.

