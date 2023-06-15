Nellis “Aces” WNBA tour

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Megan Estrada

BUCKET$, the Las Vegas Aces mascot, plays basketball in the Warrior Fitness Center, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 9, 3023. During the tour, Airmen gave the Aces leadership a guided base windshield tour, a close-up view at the F-35 Lighting II, and a visit to the Warrior Fitness Center.

Airmen and the Las Vegas Aces leadership get together for a group huddle in the Warrior Fitness Center, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 9, 3023. The Las Vegas Aces visited Nellis to boost morale and learn more about what it takes to lead in a fast-paced environment.

Yolanda Fargas, the Las Vegas Aces president, expresses her appreciation to the Airmen working at the Warrior Fitness Center at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 9, 2023. Aces Leadership provided Airmen with tickets to their Heroes of the House game as a token of their appreciation to the military service members and their families.

Chief Master Sgt. Adrienne Warren, 99th Air Base Wing command chief, puts a 99th ABW patch on BUCKET$, the Las Vegas Aces mascot, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 9, 2023. The Las Vegas Aces visited Nellis to boost morale and learn more about what it takes to lead in a fast-paced environment.

Col. Joshua DeMotts, right, 99th Air Base Wing commander, greets Yolanda Fargas, Las Vegas Aces president, before a mission brief at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 9, 2023.