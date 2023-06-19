Nevada Congressional delegation tour Nellis AFB

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Wyatt Stabler

Staff members from the 99th Medical Group’s Mike O’Callaghan Medical Center, brief Nevada Congressional representatives on their mission during a staff delegate tour at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 2, 2023. The congressional representative group is made up of veterans who can effectively communicate specific military needs to Congress.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Wyatt Stabler

Col. Christopher Workinger, 365th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group (ISRG) commander, left, briefs congressional representatives on the new 365th ISRG facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 2, 2023. Through the help of the congressional representatives, the 365th ISRG secured funding to consolidate operations of multiple squadrons into one new facility.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Wyatt Stabler

Derrick Clarke, Representative of Congresswoman Susie Lee, meets the command team of the 365th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 2, 2023.



Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Wyatt Stabler

Daniel Carrenza, left, representative of congresswoman Dina Titus, listens to Col. Joshua DeMotts, 99th Air Base Wing commander during a staff delegate tour at Nellis Air Force Base, NevNev.ada, June 2, 2023. The staff delegation was given an opportunity to better the understanding of local Congressional representatives on Nellis’s mission and fiscal needs.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Wyatt Stabler

Daniel Carrenza, representative of congresswoman Dina Titus, left, meets Command Chief Master Sgt. Ricardo Russo, 99th Medical Group command chief, during a staff delegate tour of Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The visit was an opportunity to better the understanding of local Congressional representatives on Nellis’ mission and fiscal needs.