United States Weapons School Change of Command



Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

Brig. Gen. Richard Goodman, left, 57th Wing commander, passes the U.S. Air Force Weapons School (USAFWS) guidon to Col. Charles Fallon, right, incoming USAFWS commander, during the USAFWS change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 16, 2023. The mission of the USAFWS is to teach graduate-level instructor courses that provide the world’s most advanced training in weapons and tactics employment to Air Force officers.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

The Nellis Honor Guard posts the colors during the U.S. Air Force Weapons School (USAFWS) change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 16, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

Airmen assigned to the U. S. Air Force Weapons School (USAFWS) deliver flowers to the incoming commander’s family during the U.S. Air Force Weapons School change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 16, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Force Weapons School (USAFWS) unveil Col. Charles Fallon’s name on an F-35 Lightning II during the USAFWS change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 16, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

Col. Daniel Lehoski, U.S. Air Force Weapons School (USAFWS) outgoing commander, delivers remarks during the USAFWS change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 16, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

Col. Charles Fallon, U.S. Air Force Weapons School (USAFWS) incoming commander, delivers remarks during the USAFWS change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 16, 2023.