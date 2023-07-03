Air Combat Command Announces 2023 Outstanding Airmen of the Year Awards

The U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command has announced the recipients of the command’s 2023 Outstanding Airmen of the Year Award, First Sergeant of the Year Award, Officer of the Year Award and the Civilian of the Year Award, and three Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Airmen are among those recognized.

The ACC Outstanding senior noncommissioned officer of the year is Master Sgt. Daniel L. Bailey of the 820th Red Horse Squadron at Nellis; the ACC first sergeant of the year award goes to Master Sgt. Kayci L. Groff, 99th Medical Support Squadron at Nellis; and the Category 1 ACC civilian of the year award goes to Whitney K. Garcia of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Other winners are:

• Airman of the Year: Senior Airmen Kostiantyn Khymchenko, 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.

• Noncommissioned Officer: Tech. Sgt. Ashanti S. Beasley, 633rd Surgical Operations Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. Company Grade Officer: Capt. Ryan E. Macri, Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, Tyndall AFB, Fla.

• Field Grade Officer: Maj. Russell D. Maynard, 4th Operations Support Squadron, Seymour Johnson AFB, N.C.

• Civilian Category 2: Ruby E. Fontan, System of Cooperation Among the American Air Forces, Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.

• Civilian Category 3: Travis J. Hicks, 9th AF Operations, Shaw AFB, S.C.

Personnel were recognized for their outstanding achievements, performance and exceptional meritorious service.