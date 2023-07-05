aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Nellis welcomes new F-16 static display honoring aggressor heritage

by Senior Airman Wyatt Stabler Nellis AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Wyatt Stabler
A new F-16C Fighting Falcon static display sits just inside the main gate at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 26, 2023. The aircraft was retired from the 64th Aggressor Squadron and repainted to resemble the Red Eagles of the 4477th Test and Evaluation Flight, the original aggressor squadron from the Cold War era to train U.S. pilots in fighting enemy style aircraft.

The 57th Wing at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., proudly unveiled its latest addition to aviation heritage on June 23, 2023, with an F-16C Fighting Falcon static display inside the main gate.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Wyatt Stabler
Maj. Scott Stiehr, left, and Senior Airman Cody Vannurden cut the ribbon to officially open the new F-16C Fighting Falcon static display at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 23, 2023. The aircraft was retired from the 64th Aggressor Squadron and repainted to resemble the Red Eagles of the 4477th Test and Evaluation Flight, the original aggressor squadron from the Cold War era to train U.S. pilots in fighting enemy style aircraft.

The aircraft, tail number 86-0291, first entered operational service on December 15, 1987, with the 302nd Tactical Fighter Squadron at Luke AFB, Ariz. During its tenure at Luke, 86-0291 played an active role in various military operations. It operated in southwest Asia and Europe where it enforced no-fly zones over Iraq and supported United Nations air operations. In 2003, 86-0291 became an integral part of training initiatives, injecting near-peer adversary tactics into U.S. and coalition exercises as part of the 64th Aggressor Squadron at Nellis. Over the years, it played a crucial role in training over 30,000 aircrew members.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Wyatt Stabler
Col. Conor Hiney, 57th Wing vice commander, delivers a speech the new F-16C Fighting Falcon static display at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 23, 2023. On January 28, 2021, 86-0291 completed its final operational flight, concluding a remarkable career as a tactical fighter as well as an aggressor for the 64th Aggressor Squadron.

As a tribute to the history of the 4477th Test and Evaluation Flight as well as the 64th Aggressor Squadron, the aircraft was repainted in the style of the squadron’s Cold War era adversary-style aircraft, nicknamed the Red Eagles. These adversarial training aircraft, developed under Project Constant Peg, were designed to give U.S. pilots exposure to the characteristics of fighter aircraft used by the Soviet Union. 86-0291 features a two-tone grey flanker pattern with red stars and numbers affixed to the intake as a nod to the Red Eagles.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Wyatt Stabler

Col. Barton Kenerson, 57th Maintenance Group commander, gives remarks during the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new F-16C Fighting Falcon static display at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 23, 2023. The aircraft was retired from the 64th Aggressor Squadron and repainted to resemble the Red Eagles of the 4477th Test and Evaluation Flight, the original aggressor squadron from the Cold War era to train U.S. pilots in fighting enemy style aircraft.

“It’s not just the technology in the aircraft that sits behind us. It’s the men and the women that have sustained and maintained these combat aviation platforms throughout the years,” said Col. Barton Kenerson, 57th Maintenance Group commander.

On Jan. 28, 2021, 86-0291 completed its final operational flight concluding a remarkable career that spanned more than three decades. Throughout its service, the aircraft engaged in 1,857 intense dissimilar air combat training missions employing adversarial tactics aimed at preparing America’s forces for future conflicts.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Wyatt Stabler

The adversary tactics logo on the new F-16C Fighting Falcon static display, tail number 86-0291 during its ribbon cutting ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 23, 2023. The aircraft was retired from the 64th Aggressor Squadron and repainted to resemble the Red Eagles of the 4477th Test and Evaluation Flight’s adversarial training aircraft designed to prepare U.S. pilots for fighting soviet aircraft.

86-0291 serves as a powerful reminder of the Air Force’s heritage and its continuous pursuit of excellence in war fighting. It is set to inspire and educate visitors to Nellis for years to come.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Wyatt Stabler
The plaque on the new F-16C Fighting Falcon static display, tail number 86-0291 during its ribbon cutting ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 23, 2023. The aircraft was retired from the 64th Aggressor Squadron and repainted to resemble the Red Eagles of the 4477th Test and Evaluation Flight’s original aggressor soviet style aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Wyatt Stabler)

“The fact that the Air Force has been able to maintain this deterrence over the last 36 years is a testament to the aggressor mission,” said Col. Conor Hiney, 57th Wing vice commander “ 86-0291 may have flown its last flight, but its mission in helping us prepare for the next fight is just beginning.”

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

USAF releases abbreviated accident report...
 By Aerotech News
VASNHS hosting PACT Act Summer...
 By Aerotech News
VASNHS hosting Laughlin Veterans Town...
 By Aerotech News
Air Combat Command Announces 2023...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit