aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

VASNHS hosting Laughlin Veterans Town Hall July 13

by Aerotech News

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System in partnership with the Veteran Benefits Administration’s Reno Office will host a Veterans Town Hall in Laughlin, Nev., at the Richard Springston American Legion Post 60 from 1-2:30 p.m. July 13, 2023.
The Town Hall will include updates from Veterans Health and Veterans Benefits leaders on national and local activities and initiatives including PACT Act legislation and related benefits, and will be followed by a moderated question and answer session.

For more information about upcoming VASNHS events, visit www.va.gov/southern-nevada-health-care/events

What: Laughlin Veterans Town Hall

When: July 13, 2023 from 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Richard Springston American Legion Post 60

Address: 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin, NV 89029

Tags: ,

More Stories

USAF releases abbreviated accident report...
 By Aerotech News
VASNHS hosting PACT Act Summer...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Wyatt Stabler
Nellis welcomes new F-16 static...
 By Senior Airman Wyatt Stabler Nellis AFB, Nev.
Air Combat Command Announces 2023...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit