VASNHS hosting Laughlin Veterans Town Hall July 13

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System in partnership with the Veteran Benefits Administration’s Reno Office will host a Veterans Town Hall in Laughlin, Nev., at the Richard Springston American Legion Post 60 from 1-2:30 p.m. July 13, 2023.

The Town Hall will include updates from Veterans Health and Veterans Benefits leaders on national and local activities and initiatives including PACT Act legislation and related benefits, and will be followed by a moderated question and answer session.

For more information about upcoming VASNHS events, visit www.va.gov/southern-nevada-health-care/events

What: Laughlin Veterans Town Hall

When: July 13, 2023 from 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Richard Springston American Legion Post 60

Address: 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin, NV 89029