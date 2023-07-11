Japanese Consul General visits Nellis

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Tan

Lt. Col. Evan Roth, left, the Green Flag director of operations briefs Consulate-General Yasushi Noguchi, San Francisco Consul General of Japan, and Consul Dambara Hiroshi, Japanese Coast Guard Attaché, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 27, 2023. Green Flag is a realistic air-land integration combat training exercise involving the U.S. Air Force and its allies.



Consulate-General Yasushi Noguchi, San Francisco Consul General of Japan and Consul Dambara Hiroshi, a Japanese Coast Guard Attaché are guided by U.S. Air Force Col. Barton Kenerson, 57th Maintenance Group commander, as they arrive at a hangar for aircraft briefings at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 27, 2023. During their visit Noguchi and Hiroshi were given a tour of the A-10 Thunder Bolt II, F-16 Fighting Falcon and the Thunderbirds.



Airmen assigned to the 57th Weapons Squadron brief Consulate-General Yasushi Noguchi, San Francisco Consul General of Japan and Consul Dambara Hiroshi, Japanese Coast Guard Attaché about the F-16 Fighting Falcon at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 27, 2023. Nellis continues to build and strengthen connections with its partners and allies through educational tours and informational briefs.



Tech. Sgt. Michael Tomaski, left, assigned to the 57th Weapons Squadron, briefs Consulate-General Yasushi Noguchi, San Francisco Consul General of Japan and Consul Dambara Hiroshi, Japanese Coast Guard Attaché about the A-10 Thunderbolt II at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 27, 2023. Nellis continues to enhance military ties and strengthen partnerships with nations around the world through education of base wide exercises and components.



Tech. Sgt. Andrew Burdette, left, a recruiter assigned to the Thunderbirds, briefs Consulate-General Yasushi Noguchi, San Francisco Consul General of Japan and Consul Dambara Hiroshi, Japanese Coast Guard Attaché on the Thunderbirds at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 27, 2023. Eight officers serve as the Thunderbirds’ highly experienced pilots with four serving in critical roles such as medical support and public affairs.

Tech. Sgt. Joel Burg, right, assigned to the Thunderbirds, briefs Consulate-General Yasushi Noguchi, San Francisco Consul General of Japan, on the Thunderbirds at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 27, 2023. Eight officers serve as the Thunderbirds’ highly experienced pilots with four serving in critical roles such as medical support and public affairs.



Airmen assigned to the 57th Weapons Squadron pose for a picture in front of the F-16 Fighting Falcon alongside Consulate-General Yasushi Noguchi, San Francisco Consul General of Japan and Consul Dambara Hiroshi, a Japanese Coast Guard Attaché, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 27, 2023. Consulate General Noguchi and Consul Hiroshi visited Nellis for informational briefings and an educational tour around the base.



Tech. Sgt. Joel Burg, left, and Tech. Sgt. Andrew Burdette, right, assigned to the Thunderbirds, pose for a picture in front of the Thunderbird F-16 Fighting Falcon alongside Consulate-General Yasushi Noguchi, San Francisco Consul General of Japan and Consul Dambara Hiroshi, a Japanese Coast Guard Attaché, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 27, 2023. The Thunderbirds perform for people around the world to display the pride, precision and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents.



Consulate-General Yasushi Noguchi, San Francisco Consul General of Japan, left, poses alongside Tech. Sgt. Andrew Burdette, a recruiter assigned to the Thunderbirds, with a memorabilia gifted from the Thunderbirds at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 27, 2023. Consulate-General Noguchi visited Nellis for informational briefings and educational tours around the base.