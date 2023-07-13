99th ABW conducts CBRN training at Nellis AFB

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Josey Blades

Airman 1st Class Kaelon Duke, a 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Manager, removes his gas mask after chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 14, 2023. The mission of CBRN is to protect personnel from the effects caused by incidents involving weapons of mass destruction.

Airman 1st Class Kaelon Duke, a 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Manager, trains Airmen from various career fields to respond to different chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear emergencies at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 14, 2023. Emergency preparedness instills confidence in Airmen so that members can respond quickly and efficiently.

Airman 1st Class Kaelon Duke, a 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Manager, trains to respond to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) emergencies at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 14, 2023. CBRN specialists and emergency management perform advanced training exercises and disaster simulations.

Airman 1st Class Kaelon Duke, a 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Manager, examines M8 paper during chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 14, 2023. M8 paper detects chemical agents and changes color to indicate what type of agent is present.

Airmen from various career fields practice donning mission oriented protective posture (MOPP) gear during chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 14, 2023. Participants also practiced checks on their wingmen’s MOPP gear and were inspected by the course instructor.