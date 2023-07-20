aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Red Flag 23-3 kicks off at Nellis

by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus, Nellis AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis
A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., lands at Nellis AFB, Nev., July 13, 2023, to participate in Red Flag-Nellis 23-3. Participants conducting training missions during Red Flag-Nellis 22-3. This Red Flag will provide more complex target areas, camouflage and concealment techniques in multiple spectrums and introduce realistic scenarios forcing reattacks in accordance with acceptable levels of risk as it concentrates on the (INDOPACOM) Indo-Pacific Command.

Southern Nevada residents may notice an increase in military aircraft activity from July 17 through Aug. 4, 2023, as Nellis begins Red Flag 23-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.
Red Flag is one of the U.S. Air Force’s largest combat training exercises.

The 414th Combat Training Squadron hosts Red Flag with a mission to maximize the combat readiness, capability and survivability of participating units. They provide realistic, multi-domain training in a combined air, ground, space and electronic threat environment while providing opportunities for a free exchange of ideas between forces.

Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis
A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 138, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., arrives at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 13, 2023, to participate in Red Flag-Nellis 23-3. This Red Flag will concentrate on three primary themes: defensive counterair, offensive counterair suppression of enemy air defenses, and offensive counter air-air interdiction.

“The key objectives in this iteration include strengthening joint force integration, capitalizing on our mobility force with tanker integration, and enhancing proficiency in agile combat employment with an emphasis on agile logistics capabilities,” said Col. Eric Winterbottom, 414th CTS commander. “These objectives aim to enhance the overall operational capabilities, readiness, and joint effectiveness across the spectrum.”

Red Flag 23-3 aligns with the National Defense Strategy and will focus on training joint force operations and command and control. The large-scale exercise maximizes collaboration and synergy among joint and interagency partners, making our nation’s forces more lethal.

Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, Joint Base Andrews, Md., arrives at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 13, 2023, to participate in Red Flag-Nellis 23-3. The 414th Combat Training Squadron conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment.

“The Department of Defense prioritizes the People’s Republic of China as our number one pacing challenge,” said Winterbottom. “Red Flag helps our warfighters develop the right operational concepts, capabilities and plans to bolster deterrence and maintain our competitive advantage.

“We also train to respond to and effectively deter nation-state threats emanating from Russia, Iran and North Korea, and transnational and non-state actor threats from violent extremist organizations, such as those operating in the Middle East, Africa, and South and Central Asia.”

Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis
An F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, arrives at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 13, 2023, to participate in Red Flag-Nellis 23-3. This Red Flag will provide more complex target areas, camouflage and concealment techniques in multiple spectrums and introduce realistic scenarios forcing reattacks in accordance with acceptable levels of risk as it concentrates on the (INDOPACOM) Indo-Pacific Command.

Red Flag 23-3 recognizes the critical role of aerial refueling and will emphasize tanker aircraft capability to extend their range and endurance, tackling the tyranny of distance. A notable number of KC-135A and KC-46 aircraft are participating to prioritize strategic mobility and refueling in a contested environment.

“Red Flag’s enduring principles are why it has remained the USAF’s premier large-force exercise for the last 48 years,” said Winterbottom. “It shapes our priorities which are the same for each exercise; safety, realism and relevance.”

