Helo vs. Helo over Nellis and NTTR

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

An HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron participates in air-to-air combat training over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nev., July 29, 2023. Student pilot instructors assigned to the 34th WPS were being qualified in basic helicopter maneuvers, a helicopter vs. helicopter version of dogfighting.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

Airman 1st Class Lucas Garcia, an engine troop assigned to the 355th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, performs pre-flight inspections before launching an HH-60W at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 19, 2023. Engine troops have many responsibilities and can be tasked to maintain multiple aircraft and engine types. They know and implement a great deal of knowledge on a daily basis.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

Capt. Ghenis Guzman, a student instructor pilot assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron, performs pre-flight inspections before participating in routine training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 19, 2023. Student pilot instructors assigned to the 34th WPS were being qualified in basic helicopter maneuvers, a helicopter vs. helicopter version of dogfighting.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

Maj. Eric Ruiz, an instructor pilot assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron, performs pre-flight inspections before participating in routine training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 19, 2023. Student pilot instructors assigned to the 34th WPS were being qualified in basic helicopter maneuvers, a helicopter vs. helicopter version of dogfighting.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

An HH-60W Jolly Green II, assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron, participates in air-to-air combat training over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nev., July 29, 2023. The HH-60W’s self-sustaining changes compared to the HH-60G, include a lengthened cabin, increased top speed, integrated fuel tanks, in-flight refueling probe and an increased allowed takeoff weight, furthering capabilities to provide airpower necessary to execute lifesaving actions for America and its allies.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

Tech. Sgt. Austin Hennessee, an advanced special mission aviator instructor assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron, looks outside of an HH-60W during air-to-air combat training over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nev., July 29, 2023. Student pilot instructors assigned to the 34th WPS were being qualified in Basic Helicopter Maneuvers (BHM) 2, a helicopter vs. helicopter version of dog-fighting.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

An HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron participates in air-to-air combat training over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nev., July 29, 2023. The HH-60W’s self-sustaining changes compared to the HH-60G, include a lengthened cabin, increased top speed, integrated fuel tanks, in-flight refueling probe and an increased allowed takeoff weight, furthering capabilities to provide airpower necessary to execute lifesaving actions for America and its allies.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

An HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron returns to base after participating in air-to-air combat training over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nev., July 29, 2023. All HH-60Ws have folding rotor blades to improve air transportability and shipboard operations, advancing the ability to project airpower anytime, anywhere.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

Tech. Sgt. Austin Hennessee, an advanced special mission aviator instructor assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron, looks outside of an HH-60W Jolly Green II during air-to-air combat training over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nev., July 29, 2023. All HH-60Ws have folding rotor blades to improve air transportability and shipboard operations, advancing the ability to project airpower anytime, anywhere.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

An HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron participates in air-to-air combat training over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nev., July 29, 2023. The HH-60W’s self-sustaining changes compared to the HH-60G, include a lengthened cabin, increased top speed, integrated fuel tanks, in-flight refueling probe and an increased allowed takeoff weight, furthering capabilities to provide airpower necessary to execute lifesaving actions for America and its allies.