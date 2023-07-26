US Navy taking part in Red Flag-Nellis 23-3

Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis

Aviation Machinist Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class Lugo Thomas assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 138 Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., conducts preflight preparation of an EA-18G Growler during Red Flag 23-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 18, 2023. The EA-18G Growler is a variant in the F/A-18 family of aircraft that combines the proven F/A-18F Super Hornet platform with a sophisticated electronic warfare suite.

Sailors assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 138, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., take cover under the wing of an EA-18G Growler at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 18, 2023. Members of VAQ-138 are at Nellis to support Red Flag-Nellis 23-3.

Two U.S. Sailors assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 138, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., prepare EA-18G Growlers for a Red Flag 23-3 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 18, 2023. VAQ 138 is one of four VAQ squadrons that support U.S. Air Force and Navy shore-based operations.

U.S. Sailors assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 138, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., prepare EA-18G Growler for a Red Flag 23-3 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 18, 2023. The 414th Combat Training Squadron conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment.

U.S. Sailors assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 138, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., make final preparations of an EA-18G Growler for a Red Flag 23-3 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 18, 2023. This Red Flag will provide more complex realistic scenarios concentrated on warfighting in the Indo-Pacific theater.

U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Ritchie assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 138, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., prepares an EA-18G Growler for a Red Flag 23-3 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 18, 2023.

A U.S. Sailor assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 138, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, takes a drink prior to launching an EA-18G Growler for a Red Flag 23-3 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 18, 2023. Red Flag provides unique training with an emphasis on readiness for military members for high-end warfighting and strategic competition.

U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class Lugo Thomas, right, and Parachute Rigger Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Bono assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron 138, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., fuel an EA-18G Growler prior to a Red Flag 23-3 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 18, 2023. This Red Flag will provide more complex realistic scenarios concentrated on warfighting in the Indo-Pacific theater.

U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class Lugo Thomas assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron 138 Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., finishes fueling an EA-18G Growler during Red Flag 23-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 18, 2023.

U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class Lugo Thomas assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron 138 Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., stands next to an EA-18G Growler at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 18, 2023. Thomas is responsible for conducting a final examination of the Growler and guiding the aircrew toward the runway for takeoff.