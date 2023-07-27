Nellis’ Red Flag building receives an upgrade

A six-year construction project is complete just in time for Red Flag 23-3, taking place at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., from July 17-Aug. 4, 2023.

With expanded square footage and an operational upgrade to building 201, the newest additions to the Red Flag headquarters exemplify how Nellis is bringing the future faster.

As the Air Force’s future home of 5th-Generation Center of Excellence, Nellis is uniquely capable of hosting the F-35 Lightning II and the F-22 Raptor.

“Fifth-generation aircraft have more extensive classification requirements than the legacy building can support,” said Steven Imonti, 414th Combat Training Squadron director of plans. “The ability to plan, brief and debrief at the appropriate classification levels in a facility that can include all the participants will greatly enhance learning.”

The new construction allows the facility to support up to 500 personnel in 20 rooms, each with capacity for 25 exercise participants. Aircrew receive an improved training experience with enhanced access to modernized technology and equipment required to sustain more than just fifth-generation aircraft.

“Red Flag 23-3 will be the first large-force exercise to utilize the 414th’s new 43,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility,” said Col. Eric Winterbottom, 414th CTS commander. “The new building allows us to host the technological requirements of multiple fifth generation and beyond participant units.

It sets the stage for the future of integrated air combat training.”

Red Flag exercises align with the National Defense Strategy and focus on training joint force operations and command and control. Warfighters maximize collaboration and synergy among joint and interagency partners, making our nation’s forces more lethal.

“Red Flag’s enduring principles are why it has remained the U.S. Air Force’s premier large-force exercise for the last 48 years,” said Winterbottom. “It shapes our priorities which are the same for each exercise; safety, realism and relevance.”