Air Force on hand for Battle of Vegas 2023



Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Wyatt Stabler

An A-10 Thunderbolt II, F-15E Strike Eagle, F-35 Lightning II, and F-16 Fighting Falcon perform a flyover at the fourth annual Battle for Vegas, July 22, 2023 at the Las Vegas Ballpark, Summerlin, Nev.. The flyover kicked off the Battle for Vegas softball game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Two-time MLB World Series champion Jose Canseco cracks a line drive to the left field fence at the Las Vegas Ballpark, Summerlin, Nev., July 22, 2023. Cansenco participated in the Battle for Vegas charity softball game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Jakob Johnson of the Las Vegas Raiders swings during the Battle for Vegas charity softball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark, Summerlin, Nev., July 22, 2023. Johnson participated in the Battle for Vegas charity softball game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Lt. Col. Robert Russell, left, Maj. Steve Keck, Major Megan Hainline, Maj. Matt Kading, Capt. Matthew Brown, and Staff Sgt. Matthew Guitterez assigned to the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron are welcomed at the fourth annual Battle for Vegas softball game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Golden Knights July 22, 2023 at Las Vegas Ballpark, Summerlin, Nev. They were honored for their service after a ceremonial flyover to start the game that evening.