aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Digital Edition

Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB | Creech AFB – August 2023

by Aerotech News
Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB Creech AFB – August 2023

Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the August 2023, issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. On the cover is our coverage of Red Flag-Nellis 23-3.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/080423NellisDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/vtfo/

Other highlights include:

  • The 432nd Wing welcomes a new commander;
  • Red Flag at Nellis has a new building; and
  • Nellis Airmen are on hand for the Battle for Vegas charity softball game; and much more!

Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.

More Stories

Air Force MQ-9 Reaper makes...
 By Senior Airman Ariel O'Shea | Creech AFB, Nev.
Air Force on hand for...
 By Aerotech News
VASNHS hosting PACT Act Summer...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Randy Lewis
Nellis’ Red Flag building receives...
 By Senior Airman Megan Estrada Nellis AFB, Nev.
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit