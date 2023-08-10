aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Red Flag 23-3: Uniting U.S. armed forces

by Staff Sgt. Sean Hetz Nellis AFB, Nev.  
Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis
An F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 113th Wing, Joint Base Andrews, Md., taxis out for a Red Flag 23-3 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 19, 2023. This Red Flag will concentrate on three primary themes: defensive counterair, offensive counterair suppression of enemy air defenses, and offensive counter air-air interdiction.

Red Flag 23-3 has come to a close for more than 2,000 U.S. Air Force, Space Force, Marine Corps, Navy and Air National Guard that ran from July 17 to Aug. 4, 2023.
Although it started at Nellis, it concluded with multiple units dispersed to parts of Southern California.

“The last week of Red Flag 23-3 occurred in conjunction with the U.S. Navy,” said Col. Eric Winterbottom, 414th Combat Training Squadron commander. “Integrating the Air Force and Navy into a large-scale exercise places an emphasis on joint planning, communication, and execution to enhance interoperability and joint operational effectiveness.”

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Megan Estrada
U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Seaman Apprentice Rylan Manns assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 138, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., supports the EA-18G Growler mission during Red Flag at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 19, 2023. The VAQ-138 is one of the 30 units from across the DOD participating in 23-3.

The exercise incorporated realistic scenarios that tested the participants’ ability to seamlessly integrate their operations. Joint missions involving U.S. Air Force and Navy assets focused on a range of mission sets, including air-to-air combat, strike operations, and intelligence gathering. By training together in a simulated combat environment, the U.S. Air Force and Navy enhanced their interoperability and gained a deeper understanding of each other’s capabilities and tactics.

“The Department of Defense prioritizes the People’s Republic of China as our number one pacing challenge,” said Winterbottom. “By training together in a realistic and challenging environment, the Air Force and Navy enhanced their joint capabilities, bolstering the nation’s ability to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Megan Estrada
U.S. Navy Parachute Rigger Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Bono assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron 138, from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., supports the EA-18G Growler mission during Red Flag at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 19, 2023. Red Flag 23-3 strengthens integration among joint force partners to maximize strategic capabilities.

One of the primary objectives of Red Flag 23-3 was to strengthen the integration between the U.S. Air Force and Navy. With the future of warfighting requiring close coordination between the two services, the exercise provided an excellent opportunity for joint training and collaboration.

This premier large-force employment has always brought multiple branches of the U.S. military together to enhance joint warfighting capabilities. This iteration of Red Flag aimed to foster collaboration and interoperability between the participating services and focused on unique challenges and scenarios.

Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis
A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., conducts aerial refueling during a Red Flag 23-3 mission at Nellis AFB, Nev., July 26, 2023. This Red Flag will provide more complex realistic scenarios concentrated on warfighting in the Indo-Pacific theater.

“As the new commander, my priority for future Red Flag exercises is to ensure realism and relevance,” said Winterbottom. “Red Flag will continue to expand into long-range, dispersed, Joint and Coalition, peer contested training scenarios. We also train to respond to and effectively deter nation-state threats emanating from Russia, Iran and North Korea, and transnational and non-state actor threats from violent extremist organizations, such as those operating in the Middle East, Africa, and South and Central Asia.”

Air Force assets, such as the F-35A Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, KC-135 Stratotanker, KC-46 Pegasus, B-1B Lancers and HH-60G Pavehawk worked in conjunction with Navy assets that included the EA-18G Growler and carrier-based aircraft and surface vessels, to develop seamless operational synergy.

