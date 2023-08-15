Air Force announces 432nd Wing staff sergeant selects

On Aug. 10, 2023, Air Force officials announced the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing senior airmen chosen for promotion to staff sergeant.
In the 23E5 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities, 9,000 senior airmen throughout the Air Force were selected for promotion out of 51,717 eligible. The selection rate was 17.4 percent. The average overall score for those selected was 336.41.
Selectees’ average time in grade was 2.01 years and time in service was 4.56 years.
The list below includes members of the Wing’s geographically separated units throughout the United States.
15th Attack Squadron
- Earl T. Cunningham
- Devin M. Riggs
22nd Attack Squadron
- Ashley L. Baker
- Austin A. Larremore
25th Operations Support Squadron
- Emmanuel L. Hopkins
- Jaireem K. Ingraham
30th Reconnaissance Squadron
- Mackenzie M. Lomack
44th Reconnaissance Squadron
- Sheldon W. Peck
- Branden S. Remigio
89th Attack Squadron
- James L. Jordan
432nd Aircraft Communications Maintenance Squadron
- Karla C. Franco
- Riley J. Fuller
- Peyton C. Pullen
- Nicholas C. Roman
432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
- Marco A. Alejo
- Brian L. Anderson
- Cully J. Boudreaux
- Nicholas Campbell
- Michael J. Crawford
- Benjamin I. Dorning
- Caden A. Forisha
- Christopher Grogan
- Jordan S. Hogan
- Benjamin A. Kincaid
- Brandon J. Lewis
- Prince W. McPherson
- Brad A. Mikesell
- Michael M. Murray
- Shawn T. Papelino
- Gregory A. Pierson
- Christian A. Rmaon
- Angel Vasquez
- Michael D. Wysocki
432nd Maintenance Squadron
- Brian E. Decker
- Valencia Sandoval
- Wyatt W. Ward
432nd Security Forces Squadron
- Jamison Armstrong
- Angenay T. Bailey
- Elizabeth Mataiuple
432nd Support Squadron
- Brian C. Day
- Donald O. Schou
- Tai S. Senor
432nd Wing
- Tristan S. Degroat
- Kristal Munguia
- Deajon Y. Stevens
- Juliana L. Walters
732 Operations Support Squadron
- Jacob A. Griffith