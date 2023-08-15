aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Air Force announces 432nd Wing staff sergeant selects

by Senior Airman Ariel O’Shea Creech AFB, Nev.  

On Aug. 10, 2023, Air Force officials announced the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing senior airmen chosen for promotion to staff sergeant.

In the 23E5 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities, 9,000 senior airmen throughout the Air Force were selected for promotion out of 51,717 eligible. The selection rate was 17.4 percent. The average overall score for those selected was 336.41.

Selectees’ average time in grade was 2.01 years and time in service was 4.56 years.

The list below includes members of the Wing’s geographically separated units throughout the United States.

15th Attack Squadron

  • Earl T. Cunningham
  • Devin M. Riggs

22nd Attack Squadron

  • Ashley L. Baker
  • Austin A. Larremore

    25th Operations Support Squadron

  • Emmanuel L. Hopkins
  • Jaireem K. Ingraham

30th Reconnaissance Squadron

  • Mackenzie M. Lomack

    44th Reconnaissance Squadron

  • Sheldon W. Peck
  • Branden S. Remigio

    89th Attack Squadron

  • James L. Jordan

    432nd Aircraft Communications Maintenance Squadron

  • Karla C. Franco
  • Riley J. Fuller
  • Peyton C. Pullen
  • Nicholas C. Roman

    432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

  • Marco A. Alejo
  • Brian L. Anderson
  • Cully J. Boudreaux
  • Nicholas Campbell
  • Michael J. Crawford
  • Benjamin I. Dorning
  • Caden A. Forisha
  • Christopher Grogan
  • Jordan S. Hogan
  • Benjamin A. Kincaid
  • Brandon J. Lewis
  • Prince W. McPherson
  • Brad A. Mikesell
  • Michael M. Murray
  • Shawn T. Papelino
  • Gregory A. Pierson
  • Christian A. Rmaon
  • Angel Vasquez
  • Michael D. Wysocki

    432nd Maintenance Squadron

  • Brian E. Decker
  • Valencia Sandoval
  • Wyatt W. Ward

    432nd Security Forces Squadron

  • Jamison Armstrong
  • Angenay T. Bailey
  • Elizabeth Mataiuple

    432nd Support Squadron

  • Brian C. Day
  • Donald O. Schou
  • Tai S. Senor

    432nd Wing

  • Tristan S. Degroat
  • Kristal Munguia
  • Deajon Y. Stevens
  • Juliana L. Walters

    732 Operations Support Squadron

  • Jacob A. Griffith

