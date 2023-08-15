Air Force announces 432nd Wing staff sergeant selects

On Aug. 10, 2023, Air Force officials announced the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing senior airmen chosen for promotion to staff sergeant.

In the 23E5 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities, 9,000 senior airmen throughout the Air Force were selected for promotion out of 51,717 eligible. The selection rate was 17.4 percent. The average overall score for those selected was 336.41.

Selectees’ average time in grade was 2.01 years and time in service was 4.56 years.

The list below includes members of the Wing’s geographically separated units throughout the United States.

15th Attack Squadron

Earl T. Cunningham

Devin M. Riggs

22nd Attack Squadron

Ashley L. Baker

Austin A. Larremore 25th Operations Support Squadron

Emmanuel L. Hopkins

Jaireem K. Ingraham

30th Reconnaissance Squadron