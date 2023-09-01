Creech enhances own SAPR program

Airmen and civilians at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., now have access to more resources and support due to recent changes in the installation’s sexual assault prevention and response program.

Creech recently established a standalone SAPR program to better attend to the specific needs of its service members and their adult dependents. The SAPR team has grown to three full-time members and is specially equipped to serve the Hunter population’s needs due to their shift work and the deployed-in-place installation posture.

The most noticeable change is the launch of a Creech-specific 24/7 hotline number. Melody Monroe, Creech SAPR program manager and sexual assault response coordinator, said she was very proud of the support this will provide to the service members and their adult dependents.

“Many changes are happening within the SAPR program as a whole, and our office is dedicated to providing compassionate care to those in need,” said Monroe. “Should anyone ever need assistance, please reach out to our team. We will support our Hunter Family members through any trying situation they may be going through.”

Members requiring SAPR assistance are urged to contact the 24/7 hotline at (702) 404-7272.

Creech SAPR team

The Creech AFB SAPR Program Manager/ Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC)

Melody C. Monroe

The Creech AFB SAPR officer in charge

Capt. Madeleine “Whip” Dupree

Volunteer Victim Advocates

Ways to reach out

Contact the SAPR Hotline 702-404-7272

Visit the SAPR office located at Bldg. 62

Numerous changes to the SAPR program throughout DOD have resulted in a significant increase in options for care and reporting, including restricted reports of sexual harassment.

File a restricted report of sexual assault

Allows the survivor to make a confidential report to the SAPR office

Allows the survivor to receive medical treatment and counseling but will not start an official investigation

Allows the survivor to receive victim advocacy services

This type of report is confidential

If reported to security forces, or OSI, it can’t be filed as a restricted report

File an unrestricted report of sexual assault

Allows the victim to make a report to the SAPR office and notify their squadron commander

Allows the survivor to receive medical treatment and counseling if needed and may initiate an investigation

Allows the survivor to receive victim advocacy services

File a restricted report of sexual harassment

Allows the survivor to make a report to the SAPR office without involving the victim’s chain of command or starting an investigation

Allows the survivor to receive victim advocacy services

Allows the survivor to receive medical treatment and counseling if needed

Must be reported to the SAPR office to be confidential

File an unrestricted report of sexual harassment

Allows the survivor to receive victim advocacy services

SAPR will contact the survivor’s commander and Equal Opportunity office, and an investigation may start if requested by the survivor

This reporting is not confidential

Participate in the CATCH program with or without a restricted or unrestricted report of sexual assault

CATCH is a program for service members to provide information about alleged offenders and incidents to DOD criminal investigators

Helps the DOD criminal investigators identify serial offenders

Will not start an investigation if not desired by the victim

Airmen and civilians should be aware that some services, such as medical care and behavioral counseling, are still provided by Nellis AFB.