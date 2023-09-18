aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron recognizes 15 new dedicated crew chiefs

by Aerotech News


Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy

Airmen assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron are sworn in as dedicated crew chiefs at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 8, 2023. Dedicated crew chiefs oversee their aircraft’s maintenance and are responsible for ensuring the safety of their pilots.


Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy

New dedicated crew chiefs assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron gather for a group photo after a dedicated crew chief ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 8, 2023.


Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy

Chaplain (1st Lt.) Jesse Mace, a chaplain assigned to the 99th Air Base Wing, leads the invocation before a dedicated crew chief ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 8, 2023. Airmen from the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron gathered to celebrate the recognition of 15 new dedicated crew chiefs.

 

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

The Stanley Cup skates its...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordon McCoy
AMMOS rewrites curriculum to train...
 By Aerotech News
National Guard photograph by Pfc. Iris Aguila
Nevada Guard CERFP showcases emergency...
 By Spec. Adrianne Lopez Camp Williams, Utah
Desert Lightning News Nellis and Creech AFB History Edition – September 2023
Desert Lightning News Nellis and...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit