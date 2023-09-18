57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron recognizes 15 new dedicated crew chiefs



Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy

Airmen assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron are sworn in as dedicated crew chiefs at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 8, 2023. Dedicated crew chiefs oversee their aircraft’s maintenance and are responsible for ensuring the safety of their pilots.



Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy

New dedicated crew chiefs assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron gather for a group photo after a dedicated crew chief ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 8, 2023.



Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy

Chaplain (1st Lt.) Jesse Mace, a chaplain assigned to the 99th Air Base Wing, leads the invocation before a dedicated crew chief ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 8, 2023. Airmen from the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron gathered to celebrate the recognition of 15 new dedicated crew chiefs.