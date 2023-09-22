AMMOS rewrites curriculum to train for Indo-Pacific threat

The Advanced Maintenance and Munitions Operations School at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., rewrote six months of curriculum to train its students for an Indo-Pacific Command threat scenario.

The Combat Mission Generation Course covers the new Air Force Force Generation cycle and how it will be used for future deployments.

“As we shift to the Indo-Pacific, the threat presents challenges we haven’t seen before,” said Capt. James Oltman, AMMOS director of operations. “We are being challenged to step into an arena that introduces tyranny of distance, a massive logistics train, denied communication, wide threat rings, and other exposures we aren’t used to facing. If we don’t prepare now, we will be ill-prepared to face a peer adversary in the near future.”

AMMOS has rewritten its training to better prepare warfighters for possible foreign conflict across the Pacific. Because Airmen no longer have the advantage of time, experience, and familiarity with the emergence of a new threat, Airmen must learn strong planning skills and understand how to communicate and execute mission objectives intelligently.

“For the last 20-30 years, we have operated out of relatively permissive environments with unchallenged logistics and air superiority,” said Master Sgt. Charles Frazier, an AMMOS student assigned to the Directorate of Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection. “That is not the new reality. The future fight requires us to begin preparing today or risk losing tomorrow against a near-peer adversary.”

The course centers around Setting the Theater for rapid ingress, focusing heavily on coordination and efficient use of mission resources. Munitions, maintenance, civil engineering, security forces, cyber operations, and combat communications units can complement each other and assist in preparing the battlespace for potential kinetic conflict through pre-positioned supplies and host nation support. Through a combination of efforts, it’s possible to assume Air Tasking Orders as soon as a strategic position is occupied.

“Every Airman directly impacts mission success regardless of AFSC, especially in the future fight,” said Frazier. “Understanding the mission-critical requirements for sortie generation and logistics in a contested environment, effectively leading people, and utilizing resources to achieve a desired combat mission generation effect are some of our key roles as producers, mentors, and advisors.”

The CMGC teaches Airmen how to thrive as tactical producers by putting them through classes designed to test their ability to think critically, assess problems, and work together to provide tactical solutions that can lead to mission success. By tailoring the course to prioritize an Indo-Pacific threat scenario, Airmen can accurately gauge how their abilities help prepare the theater for rapid engagement in a highly contested battlespace.

“General CQ Brown said it best,” said Oltman. “Accelerate change or lose. While new technology will continue to emerge with time, we understand that people are our competitive advantage. We aim to produce leaders who can adapt and lead us through the next conflict.”