Desert Lightning News Nellis and Creech AFB History Edition – September 2023

Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to this special issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans.

This special issue covers the history of Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases – the mission, the aircraft and the Airmen!

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/092223NellisDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/wcaj/

Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting September 22. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.