The Stanley Cup skates its way to Nellis

Workers at the Base Exchange pose for a group photo with the Stanley Cup at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 14, 2023. Airmen and hockey enthusiasts were given the opportunity to hold and take photos with the Stanley Cup after the Vegas Golden Knights won in the finals.



The Stanley Cup sits in front of an F-22 Raptor at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 14, 2023. Following their win during the Stanley Cup, members of the Vegas Golden Knights equipment team toured Nellis AFB with the Stanley Cup, allowing Airmen and hockey enthusiasts to take photos with the trophy.



Airmen and members of the Vegas Golden Knights team pose for a group photo next to the Stanley Cup at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 14, 2023. Airmen and families were given the opportunity to hold and take photos with the Stanley Cup after the Vegas Golden Knights won in the finals.



Airmen get an up-close look at the Stanley Cup at Nellis Air Force Base, Newv., Sept. 14, 2023. As part of the Stanley Cup tradition, the cup is given to each player for a day.