Nellis hosts Suicide Prevention Awareness Month chalk walk

by Aerotech News


Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong

Airman 1st Class Zavier Benoit, an 857th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion apprentice, writes a message on the sidewalk during a Suicide Prevention Awareness Month chalk walk at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 14, 2023. September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness and focus efforts on directing treatment to those who need it most.


Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong

Airman 1st Class Ryan Quinlan, Airman Tyler Brown, and Airman 1st Class Phillip Gess, 99th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health specialists, pose for a group photo during a Suicide Prevention Awareness Month chalk walk at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 14, 2023. During the event, they worked collectively to write a positive message to promote suicide prevention.


Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong

Airmen assigned to the 57th Wing and the 99th Air Base Wing participate in a Suicide Prevention Awareness Month chalk walk at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 14, 2023. During the event, the participants wrote positive messages to raise awareness and promote suicide prevention.

 

