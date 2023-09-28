Nellis AFB celebrates USAF birthday with annual ball



Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy

Airman 1st Class Kaelon Duke, left, a 99th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency manager, and retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Lori Robinson, the former commander of United States Northern Command, cut the cake during the Air Force Ball in Las Vegas, Nev., Sept. 16, 2023. It is a tradition, before the dance, the highest-ranking person and youngest person cut the cake.



Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy

Col. Joshua DeMotts, the 99th Air Base Wing commander, addresses the audience during the 2023 Air Force Ball opening ceremony in Las Vegas, Nev., Sept. 16, 2023. Airmen gathered to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the Air Force’s founding.



Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy

Col. Joshua DeMotts, right, the 99th Air Base Wing commander, presents a plaque to retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Lori Robinson, center, the former commander of United States Northern Command, as her husband retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Robinson, former mobilization assistant to the Chief of the Air Force Reserve, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, stands by in Las Vegas, Nev., Sept. 16, 2023. Robison is the first woman to take command of a major combatant command.

David Radcliffe, left, the Nellis Support Team president, awards Michael Gaughan, the owner of South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa, the Civic Leader Lifetime Achievement Award at South Point Hotel Casino and Spa in Las Vegas, Nev., Sept. 16, 2023. Radcliffe was recognized for his hard work as one Nellis Air Force Base’s honorary commanders