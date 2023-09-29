USAA Salute to Service: Las Vegas Raiders

U.S. Air Force Airmen perform warmup exercises during the United Services Automobile Association Salute to Service Boot Camp at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev., Sept. 19, 2023. One hundred Airmen from Nellis and Creech Air Force Base participated in the event.

U.S. Air Force Airmen warm up before performing football drills during the United Services Automobile Association Salute to Service Bootcamp at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev., Sept. 19, 2023. During the bootcamp service members participated in a quarterback arm challenge, a three-cone shuttle run and a 40-yard dash.



Staff Sgt. Taylor Thagard, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron fire and emergency services NCO in charge of training, throws a football during the United Services Automobile Association Salute to Service Bootcamp at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev., Sept. 19, 2023. Airmen were coached and evaluated for their execution of NFL combine drills that the Las Vegas Raiders utilize.



A United Services Automobile Association volunteer coach hypes up Airmen running the 40-yard dash during the USAA Salute to Service Bootcamp at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev., Sept. 19, 2023.



Airmen toured the Las Vegas Raiders press conference room during the United Services Automobile Association Salute to Service Bootcamp at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev., Sept. 19, 2023. The Las Vegas Raiders provided service members with a VIP tour of the stadium and an interactive training experience with NFL players.



A U.S. Air Force Airman runs a 40-yard dash during the United Services Automobile Association Salute to Service Bootcamp at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev., Sept. 19, 2023.



Staff Sgt. Taylor Thagard, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron fire and emergency services NCO in charge of training, runs football drills during the United Services Automobile Association Salute to Service Bootcamp at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev., Sept. 19, 2023. Events like these boost Airmen’s morale while also strengthening ties between the military and the local community.

U.S. Air Force Airmen and Las Vegas Raiders players gather for a group photo during the United Services Automobile Association Salute to Service Boot Camp at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev., Sept. 19, 2023. Events like these boost Airmen’s morale while also strengthening ties between the military and the local community.