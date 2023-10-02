Quarterly Rivals: Tiger, Reaper AMU go head-to-head in load crew competition



Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia

Airmen assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing prepare for the second quarterly load crew competition between Tiger and Reaper aircraft maintenance units at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 15, 2023.



Airmen assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron representing the Tiger aircraft maintenance unit, load a hellfire onto an MQ-9 Reaper during the second quarterly load crew competition between Tiger and Reaper AMUs at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 15, 2023.



Airmen assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron representing the Reaper aircraft maintenance unit, load a hellfire onto an MQ-9 Reaper during the second quarterly load crew competition between Tiger and Reaper AMUs at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 15, 2023.

Airman 1st Class Jamarion Jefferson, 432nd Wing/432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew member, loads a hellfire onto an MQ-9 Reaper during the second quarterly load crew competition between Tiger and Reaper AMUs at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 15, 2023.



Airmen assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing watch the second quarterly load crew competition between Tiger and Reaper aircraft maintenance units at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 15, 2023.



Senior Airman Devon Carpenter, 432nd Wing/432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew member, inspects an MQ-9 Reaper during the second quarterly load crew competition between Tiger and Reaper AMUs at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 15, 2023.



Airman 1st Class Jamarion Jefferson, 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron load member, left, and Senior Airman Cody Langley, crew member, load a hellfire onto an MQ-9 Reaper during the second quarterly load crew competition between Tiger and Reaper AMUs at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 15, 2023.



Staff Sgt. Hannah Hildreth, 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron team chief, inspects a hellfire missile during the second quarterly load crew competition between Tiger and Reaper AMUs at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 15, 2023. The Airmen are scored on their ability to perform well under stress and quickly load weapons onto the aircraft while adhering to safety precautions.

Airmen assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron representing the Reaper aircraft maintenance unit, stand after loading hellfire missiles onto the MQ-9 Reaper during the second quarterly load crew competition between Tiger and Reaper AMUs at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 15, 2023.