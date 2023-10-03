Nevada Army Guard leaders visit Fiji for Exercise Cartwheel

NAUSORI HIGHLANDS, Fiji – Nevada Army National Guard leadership visited Soldiers and allied military personnel during Exercise Cartwheel 2023, a multinational military training exercise in the South Pacific.

Nevada National Guardsmen and service members from Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Fiji are participating in the exercise.

Exercise Cartwheel is the flagship operational activity of the U.S. Army Pacific commander’s joint training program. Under the leadership of USARPAC, Exercise Cartwheel deploys a unit to carry out security cooperation exercises alongside allied and partner militaries.

The weekend of Sept. 23-24, 2023, Brig. Gen. Troy Armstrong, Nevada Army National Guard land component commander, and other command staff members visited with Nevada Guardsmen and personnel from the allied nations for the exercise.

The primary objective of Exercise Cartwheel is to provide realistic training in diverse climates, terrains and environments. The exercise ensures the readiness of participating forces for unified land operations.

“These training opportunities enhance the operational capabilities of the military and foster mutual learning and understanding among the forces, promoting stronger ties between allied nations,” Armstrong said during his visit. “Exercise Cartwheel is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the participating nations to strengthen their military readiness and cooperation. As the exercise progresses, it is expected to further solidify the bonds between the international forces involved.

“I’m extremely proud of all the work the Nevada National Guard is doing with our allied partners here in the South Pacific.”