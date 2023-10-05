aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
2023 Fire Prevention Week proclamation signed at Nellis

by Aerotech News

 

Air Force photograph by Lucretia Cunningham

Col. Joshua DeMotts, 99th Air Base Wing commander, signs the 2023 Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Sept. 29, 2023, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The proclamation officially designates Oct. 8-14 as Fire Prevention Week.

Air Force photograph by Lucretia Cunningham

From left: Senior Master Sgt. Jeremiah Gates, 99th Civil Engineering Squadron deputy fire chief, Mr. Aaron Grindland, 99th CES assistant fire chief, Col. Joshua DeMotts, 99th Air Base Wing commander, Sparky, Lt. Col. Jenny Gibson, 99th CES commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Adrienne Warren, 99th ABW command chief, stop for a photo with the 2023 Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Sept. 29, 2023, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

Air Force photograph by Lucretia Cunningham

Col. Joshua DeMotts, 99th Air Base Wing commander, stops for a group photo with members of the 99th Civil Engineering Squadron and the 2023 Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Sept. 29, 2023, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

Air Force photograph by Lucretia Cunningham

Col. Joshua DeMotts, 99th Air Base Wing commander, dons a Fire Duty Identifier Patch and Fire Protection badge as he speaks to members of 99th Civil Engineering Squadron Sept. 29, 2023, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. DeMotts signed the 2023 Fire Prevention Proclamation to officially designate October 8-14 as Fire Prevention Week here at Nellis.

