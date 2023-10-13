Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia

Airmen assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing participate in a yoga session during the “Not Just April” event hosted by the 432nd Wg/432nd AEW Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 5, 2023. The event reinforced the Air Force’s commitment to eliminate incidents of sexual assault through awareness and prevention training, education, victim advocacy, response, reporting, and accountability.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia

Airmen assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing participate in a yoga session during the “Not Just April” event hosted by the 432nd Wg/432nd AEW Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 5, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia

Airmen assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing visit the 432nd Wg/432nd AEW Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office table during their “Not Just April” event at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 5, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia

Airmen assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing gather after their yoga session as part of the “Not Just April” event hosted by the 432nd Wg/432nd AEW Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 5, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia

Airmen assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing speak with a therapy dog handler during the “Not Just April” event hosted by the 432nd Wg/432nd AEW Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 5, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia

A therapy dog poses for a photo during the “Not Just April” event hosted by the 432nd Wg/432nd AEW Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 5, 2023.