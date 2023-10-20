706th Aggressor Squadron marks first flight at Nellis

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy

Col. Michael Cabral, the 926th Wing vice commander, left, greets Senior Airman Nicholas Carey, a crew chief assigned to the 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, before performing preflight checks at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 16, 2023. This marks the 706th Aggressor Squadron’s first flight after receiving its aircraft.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy

Col. Michael Cabral, the 926th Wing vice commander, discusses preflight checks before takeoff at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 16, 2023. Pilots perform checks and preflight inspections to determine whether the aircraft is fit to fly.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy

Staff Sgt. Carolina Utreras De Souza, a crew member assigned to the 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon before a flight at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 16, 2023. This marks the 706th Aggressor Squadron’s first self-generated flight after receiving its aircraft.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy

Col. Michael Cabral, the 926th Wing vice commander, adjusts his helmet before a flight at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 16, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy

Senior Airman Marco Moreno Arias, a crew chief assigned to the 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, performs his final checks before a flight at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 16, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Wyatt Stabler

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 706th Aggressor Squadron, 926th Wing, takes off for the unit’s first flight using locally generated lines at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 16, 2023. The 926th Wing is an Air Force Reserve unit under 10th Air Force, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Fort Worth, Texas.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Wyatt Stabler

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 706th Aggressor Squadron, 926th Wing, takes off for the unit’s first flight using locally generated lines at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 16, 2023. This was the 706th Aggressor Squadron’s first flight at Nellis since receiving their own jets and aircraft maintenance squadron, the 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.