Royal Australian Air Force Support Weapons School

A Royal Australian Air Force E7-A Wedge Tail takes off for a flight in support of US Air Force Weapons School (USAFWS) at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, October 16, 2023. The Royal Australian Air Force supports the USAFWS for multiple joint force exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Wyatt Stabler)

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the US Air Force Weapons School (USAFWS) takes off for a flight at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, October 16, 2023. The Weapons School provides academic and advisory support to numerous units, enhancing air combat training for thousands of Airmen from the Air Force, Department of Defense and U.S. allied services each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Wyatt Stabler)

A Royal Australian Air Force E7-A Wedge Tail takes off for a flight in support of US Air Force Weapons School (USAFWS) at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, October 16, 2023. The Royal Australian Air Force supports the USAFWS for multiple joint force exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Wyatt Stabler)

