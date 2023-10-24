aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

99th CES fire specialists conduct training at Nellis

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kyle Datu and Staff Sgt. Matt Trevizo, 99th Civil Engineering Squadron fire protection specialists, extinguish a fire during an aircraft live fire training exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 12, 2023. Propane ignitors are built in multiple positions throughout and around the training fuselage providing firefighters with a more realistic training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

U.S. Air Force 99th Civil Engineering Squadron fire protection specialists participate in an aircraft live fire training exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 12, 2023. Fire training exercises are held every quarter to maintain high standards of readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

U.S. Air Force 99th Civil Engineering Squadron fire protection specialists participate in an aircraft live fire training exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 12, 2023. The purpose of live burn training is to stay on top of readiness and give fire protection service members the real experience of fire before charging into an emergency situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kenyatta Hinton-Pope, a 99th Civil Engineering Squadron fire protection specialist, prepares to fight a fire during an aircraft live fire training exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 12, 2023. Fire training exercises are held every quarter to maintain high standards of readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Cui, a 99th Civil Engineering Squadron fire protection specialist, prepares to fight a fire during an aircraft live fire training exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 12, 2023. The purpose of live burn training is to stay on top of readiness and give fire protection service members the real experience of fire before charging into an emergency situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Sanders, a 99th Civil Engineering Squadron fire protection specialist, participates in an aircraft live fire training exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 18, 2023. The purpose of live burn training is to stay on top of readiness and give fire protection service members the real experience of fire before charging into an emergency situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

