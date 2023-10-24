Nellis hosts third quarter load crew competition

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Timothy Perish

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 66th Weapons Squadron, sits on the flightline at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 13, 2023. This aircraft was part of the third quarter load crew competition.

Staff Sgt. Frankie Sanchez, a weapons load crew team chief assigned to the 389th Fighter Generation Squadron, prepares an F-15 Strike Eagle for a load competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 13, 2023. The F-15 Strike Eagle has electronic systems and weaponry to detect, acquire, track and attack enemy aircraft while operating in friendly or enemy-controlled airspace.

Airman 1st Class Brian Nesic, a weapons load crew team member assigned to the 389th Fighter Generation Squadron, loads inert munition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 13, 2023. Pilots and crews use inert munition to safely train with accurate equipment.

Three U.S. Air Force crew members assigned to the 57th maintenance group, load inert munitions onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 13, 2023. Load crew competitions hone skills and build strong team connections.

Senior Airman Connor Murphy, a weapons load crew team member assigned to the 57th maintenance group, attaches a fin to an inert munition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 13, 2023. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a highly maneuverable aircraft that has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack.