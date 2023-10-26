57th Wing leadership meets with geographically separated units

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Josey Blades

Brig. Gen. Richard Goodman, 57th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Trickey, 57th Wing command chief, introduce themselves to 29th Weapons Squadron (WPS) instructors at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., Oct. 19, 2023. The 29th WPS is a geographically separated unit that belongs to the United States Air Force Weapons School.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Josey Blades

Instructors with the 29th Weapons Squadron give a tour to Brig. Gen. Richard Goodman, 57th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Trickey, 57th Wing command chief, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., Oct. 19, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Josey Blades

Maj. Shawn Riley, 29th Weapons Squadron director of staff, left, shows Brig. Gen. Richard Goodman, 57th Wing commander, the current students enrolled in the Weapons School course during a tour at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., Oct. 19, 2023. 57th Wing leadership visit Geographically Separated Units in order to encourage Airmen who fall under their command.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Josey Blades

Staff Sgt. Peter Joice, 29th Weapons Squadron intel analyst, left, explains the significance of their patch wall to Chief Master Sgt. Jason Trickey, 57th Wing command chief, during a tour at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., Oct. 19, 2023. The 29th WPS trains weapons officers and enlisted tacticians to become experts on C-130 Hercules aircraft.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Josey Blades

Instructors from the 29th Weapons Squadron brief Brig. Gen. Richard Goodman, 57th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Trickey, 57th Wing command chief, during a tour at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., Oct. 19, 2023. The 29th WPS trains weapons officers and enlisted tacticians to become experts on C-130 Hercules aircraft.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Josey Blades

Brig. Gen. Richard Goodman, 57th Wing commander, left, coins Maj. Lionel Alford, 29th Weapons Squadron Weapons Instructor Course Instructor, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., Oct. 19, 2023. Alfod accurately forecasted and secured 75 C-130J syllabus sorties with Air Mobility Command which provided predictable aircraft sourcing for the command’s most limited asset.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Josey Blades

Brig. Gen. Richard Goodman, left, 57th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Trickey, 57th Wing command chief, introduce themselves to 29th Weapons Squadron students and instructors after an all-call at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., Oct. 19, 2023. 57th Wing leadership visited GSUs like the 29th WPS in order to encourage their Airmen who fall under their leadership but that rarely get any facetime.