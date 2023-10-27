57th Wing leadership meets with Thunderbird team 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Josey Blades

Brig. Gen. Richard Goodman, 57th Wing commander, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Trickey, 57th Wing command chief, watch the Thunderbirds perform during the Thunder Over The Rock air show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., Oct. 20, 2023. The squadron represents the professional qualities developed by the Air Force in its pilots, maintenance personnel, and support staff.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Josey Blades

Brig. Gen. Richard Goodman, 57th Wing Commander, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Trickey, 57th Wing command chief, talk to Chief Master Sgt. Harvey McReynolds, Thunderbirds senior enlisted leader, during the Thunder Over The Rock air show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., Oct. 20, 2023. The Thunderbirds are a part of the 57th Wing at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Josey Blades

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform in the Thunder Over The Rock air show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., Oct. 20, 2023. The Thunderbirds team performs precision aerial maneuvers demonstrating the capabilities of Air Force high performance aircraft to people throughout the world.