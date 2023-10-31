34th WPS conducts CSAR training

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

An HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron takes off to participate in a combat search and rescue training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 23, 2023. One of the HH-60W Jolly Green II’s primary mission is to conduct personnel recovery operations in hostile environments.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

Master Sgt. Joe Bland, an advanced special mission aviator instructor assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron, conducts pre-flight inspections before participating in a combat search and rescue training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 23, 2023. Special missions aviators ensure the safety of the aircraft and Airmen.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

Capt. Terry Tilgham, a student instructor pilot assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron, reads flight documents prior to launching out from a combat search and rescue (CSAR) mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 23, 2023. 34th WPS’ student pilot instructors qualified in CSAR tactics.