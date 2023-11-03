Creech munitions in motion with precision, speed

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez

Staff Sgt. Mason Hall, left, and Senior Airman Gabriel Poersch, 432nd Wing/432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew members, load munitions onto an MQ-9 Reaper during the third quarterly load crew competition between Tiger and Reaper AMUs at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 20, 2023. The Airmen are scored on their ability to perform well under stress and quickly load weapons onto the aircraft while adhering to safety precautions.

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez

Staff Sgt. Mason Hall 432nd Wing/432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew member readies munitions to be loaded onto a jammer during the third quarterly load crew competition between Tiger and Reaper AMUs at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 20, 2023. The competition allows Airmen additional training on aircraft while testing their skills and knowledge based on the quality and speed of the munitions load.

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez

Airmen assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron representing the Tiger aircraft maintenance unit, load munitions onto a jammer during the third quarterly load crew competition between Tiger and Reaper AMUs at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 20, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez

Airmen assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron representing the Tiger aircraft maintenance unit, load munitions onto an MQ-9 Reaper during the third quarterly load crew competition between Tiger and Reaper AMUs at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 20, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez

Senior Airman Gabriel Poersch, 432nd Wing/432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew member, finishes loading munitions onto an MQ-9 Reaper during the third quarterly load crew competition between Tiger and Reaper AMUs at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 20, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez

Airmen assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron representing the Reaper aircraft maintenance unit, load munitions onto an MQ-9 Reaper during the third quarterly load crew competition between Tiger and Reaper AMUs at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 20, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez

Senior Airman Gabriel Poersch, 432nd Wing/432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew member, finishes loading munitions onto an MQ-9 Reaper during the third quarterly load crew competition between Tiger and Reaper AMUs at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 20, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez

Staff Sgt. Quantavious Wall, 432nd Wing/432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew member, loads munitions onto an MQ-9 Reaper during the third quarterly load crew competition between Tiger and Reaper AMUs at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 20, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez

Airman 1st Class Caden Darnell, 432nd Wing/432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew member, finishes loading munitions onto an MQ-9 Reaper during the third quarterly load crew competition between Tiger and Reaper AMUs at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 20, 2023.