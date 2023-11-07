aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Mike O’Callaghan Medical Center expands critical care unit

by Aerotech News
U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Mihata, 99th Medical Group commander and Stavros Anthony, Nevada Lieutenant Governor, cut the ribbon at the expansion of the 99th Medical Group Critical Care Unit at the Mike O’Callaghan Medical Center at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 26, 2023. MOMMC has recently been designated a Level-3 Trauma Center and a new updated and expanded 20-bed critical care unit has been built in tandem with that to facilitate increased patient capacity and acuity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

A completely new, 20-bed critical care unit has been built at the Mike O’Callaghan Medical Center at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 26, 2023. MOMMC has recently been designated a Level-2 Trauma Center and a new updated and expanded 20-bed critical care unit has been built in tandem with that to facilitate increased patient capacity and acuity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

