432nd AMXS Airmen return from deployment

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi

Airman from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron is welcomed back home from deployment by Col. John Ethridge, deputy commander of the 432nd Wing/ 432nd Air Expeditionary Wing, Harry Reid International Airport, Nev, Oct. 25, 2023. The Airman was deployed in an undisclosed location for a multiple-month deployment.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi

Senior Airman Skyler Wilbur, from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, is welcomed home from deployment, Harry Reid International Airport, Oct. 25, 2023. The Airman was deployed in an undisclosed location for a multiple-month deployment.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi

Airmen from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron is welcomed home from deployment by his family, Harry Reid International Airport, Nev, Oct. 25, 2023. The Airman was deployed in an undisclosed location for a multiple-month deployment.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi

Airmen from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron is welcomed home from deployment by his daughter, Harry Reid International Airport, Nev, Oct. 25, 2023. The Airman was deployed in an undisclosed location for a multiple-month deployment.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi

Master Sgt. Jose Nazario, from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, is welcomed back home from deployment by his family, Harry Reid International Airport, Oct. 25, 2023. The Airman was deployed in an undisclosed location for a multiple-month deployment.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi

Senior Airman Dominic Vellon from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron is welcomed back home from deployment, Harry Reid International Airport, Oct. 25, 2023. The Airman was deployed in an undisclosed location for a multiple-month deployment.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi

Staff Sgt. Michael Packered, from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, is welcomed home from deployment, Harry Reid International Airport, Oct. 25, 2023. The Airman was deployed in an undisclosed location for a multiple-month deployment.