Air Force

432nd AMXS Airmen return from deployment

by Aerotech News
A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron is welcomed back home from deployment by Col. John Ethridge, deputy commander of the 432nd Wing/ 432nd Air Expeditionary Wing, Harry Reid International Airport, Nev, Oct. 25, 2023. The Airman was deployed in an undisclosed location for a multiple-month deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi)

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Skyler Wilbur, from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, is welcomed home from deployment, Harry Reid International Airport, Oct. 25, 2023. The Airman was deployed in an undisclosed location for a multiple-month deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi)

A U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron is welcomed home from deployment by his family, Harry Reid International Airport, Nev, Oct. 25, 2023. The Airman was deployed in an undisclosed location for a multiple-month deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi)

A U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron is welcomed home from deployment by his daughter, Harry Reid International Airport, Nev, Oct. 25, 2023. The Airman was deployed in an undisclosed location for a multiple-month deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi)

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jose Nazario, from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, is welcomed back home from deployment by his family, Harry Reid International Airport, Oct. 25, 2023. The Airman was deployed in an undisclosed location for a multiple-month deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi)

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dominic Vellon from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron is welcomed back home from deployment, Harry Reid International Airport, Oct. 25, 2023. The Airman was deployed in an undisclosed location for a multiple-month deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi)

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Packered, from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, is welcomed home from deployment, Harry Reid International Airport, Oct. 25, 2023. The Airman was deployed in an undisclosed location for a multiple-month deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi)

