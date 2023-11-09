aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Nellis AFB hosts NCO induction ceremony

by Aerotech News

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Miguel T. Tamondong

Chief Master Sgt. Adrienne Warren, the 99th Air Base Wing command chief, and newly inducted noncommissioned officers pose for a group photo during the NCO induction ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 2, 2023. The NCO induction ceremony is an Air Force tradition recognizing the newly promoted as they join the ranks of the NCO corps.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Miguel T. Tamondong

Medals to be presented to staff sergeant selects are displayed on a table during a during the noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 2, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Miguel T. Tamondong

Chief Master Sgt. Adrienne Warren, the 99th Air Base Wing command chief, delivers a speech during the noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 2, 2023.

