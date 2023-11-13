ACC commander, command chief visit Creech AFB

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi

Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command is shown around Creech Air Force Base, Nev., by Col. Nicholas Pederson, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, Nov. 6, 2023. Pederson was able to inform the commander of Air Combat Command about Creech’s priorities which are executing our mission, empowering our airmen and enabling our future.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi

Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command coins Senior Airman Emily Burrell from the 867th Attack Squadron, Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 6, 2023. She was coined for her actions during a multi-national maritime live fly exercise with the Royal Australian Air Force and the Royal New Zealand Air Force. Two boats capsized during the exercise which left 17 personnel missing and triggered a real-world personnel recovery event. She was able to locate and coordinate with search and rescue to retrieve all 17 personnel.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command coins Senior Airman Kody Bejarano, from the 432nd Aircraft Communications Maintenance Squadron, Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 6, 2023. He was coined for coordinating between three agencies and multiple flying units for the installation of 200,000 network upgrades and briefing Polish diplomats on the infrastructure required for Ku-band Satellite Communications capabilities.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi

Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command coins Airman 1st Class Alexander Obst from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 6, 2023. He was coined for his expertise after being selected for a Maintenance Group working process group. The group facilitated a tactical communications kit supporting cutting-edge MQ-9 Satellite Launch and Recovery operations. He also filled a position three echelons above his rank, led a twelve-member team, managed seven cockpits worth $15 million for eight weeks and drove 375 maintenance actions that propelled 320 sorties which resulted in 16,000 training hours.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi

Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command coins Senior Airman Micah Samuel from the 432nd Communications Unit, Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 6, 2023. He was coined for identifying and diagnosing Creech’s primary but failing Fire Share system. Additionally, his efforts led to the shutdown of the File Share system, as well as earning emergency funding to purchase a comprehensive and enhanced replacement system. Finally, he worked with the contractors and ensured installation, configuration and migration went smoothly. His action eventually led to the restoration of 4k Creech users’ full access to units’ shared drives, printing services, and other network services.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi

Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command watched a stress vest demonstration at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., on Nov. 6, 2023. Creech AFB is leading the way in ACC with the stress vests that allow for a more realistic training scenario for Security Forces.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi

Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Generette Jr from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, explains what the Portable Aircraft Control Station is to Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 6, 2023. PACS is the system maintenance used to get the aircraft started and transfer the control to the aircrew for Automatic Takeoff and Landing Capability-enabled Satellite Launch and Recovery.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi

Col. Nicholas Pederson, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Cory Shipp, 432nd Wing/ 432nd Air Expeditionary Wing command chief farewelled Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command after his visit to Creech Air Force Base, Nev., was completed. He was visiting Creech AFB during his routine tour around all the bases under Air Combat Command to learn about Creech AFB’s mission and award exceptional airmen.